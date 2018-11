Mexican biologist Mauricio Hoyos tells EFE during an interview on Nov. 8, 2018, that he has been fascinated by great white sharks since seeing "Jaws" at the age of 5, and now dedicates his life to studying them. EFE-EPA/Isabel Reviejo

Biologist Mauricio Hoyos has been fascinated by great white sharks since seeing "Jaws" at the age of 5, and now dedicates his life to studying them.

"I told my dad that when I saw the film it was horrible, that a lot of people left the movie theater because they couldn't stand seeing that huge beast - it had a very negative effect on everybody," he said in an interview with EFE.