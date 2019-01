Forests play an essential role in the fight against climate change by eliminating 30 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions produced by human activity worldwide, the Mexican Civil Council for Sustainable Silviculture (CCMSS) reported on Monday.

In a communique, the organization said that, if efforts are made to push their role as carbon absorbers, these ecosystems could even eliminate greater amounts of CO2, a task that Mexico committed itself to during the past presidential cycle.