Photo provided by Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute showing Foed Alejandro Vivanco Lopez posing by a pair of orthopedic pants he designed for paraplegics. EFE-EPA/IPN/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A graduate of Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute has designed a pair of pants that protect paraplegics against burns, scrapes and friction, the institution reported Tuesday in a communique.

The garment, according to its designer Foed Alejandro Vivanco Lopez, is made of a material used in the military sector, specifically in ballistics, and its main advantage is that it protects against high temperatures.