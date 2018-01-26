Photo provided by Mexico's National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH) on Jan. 26, 2018 showing some of the pieces exhibited at the exposition "Mexicas, Elegidos del Sol" (Mexicas, Chosen by the Sun) at the Canton Palace Regional Museum in Yucatan, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/INAH

Photo provided by Mexico's National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH) on Jan. 26, 2018 showing one of the pieces exhibited at the exposition "Mexicas, Elegidos del Sol" (Mexicas, Chosen by the Sun) at the Canton Palace Regional Museum in Yucatan, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/INAH

The exposition "Mexicas, Elegidos del Sol" (Mexicas, Chosen by the Sun) at the Canton Palace Regional Museum in Yucatan shows the results of 40 years of research by the National Anthropology and History Institute (INAH) and reveals the interchanges between the Mexica (Aztec) and Mayan cultures.

The traveling expo, which includes 118 pieces from the Templo Mayor Museum and the National Museum of Anthropology, has been presented in New Zealand, Mexico City, Canada and Australia, but never on the Yucatan Peninsula, museum director Giovana Jaspersen Garcia told EFE.