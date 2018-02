Image provided by the Center for Advanced Studies and Research at the National Polytechnic Institute (CINVESTAV) showing human brain behavior in Mexico City, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CINVESTAV

Neurobiologist Luis Carrillo developed a technique to re-program neuron groups affected by degenerative brain diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, Mexico's National Science and Technology Council said Thursday.

The scientist uses optogenetics and two-photon microscopy, involving the use of light to control neurons that have been genetically laced with light-sensitive proteins - called opsins - that glow when the cell is active.