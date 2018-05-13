Photo taken Feb. 1, 2017, and provided by the National Autonomous University of Mexico showing physicist Rene Chavez in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only

Mexican geophysicists, who study the structure, composition and behavior of Earth, are using their precise analytical tools to X-ray the planet's innards and determine what problems are affecting it and what possible solutions are available.

Pollution and soil deterioration, seismic movements, finding underground water and the evolution of the continents are just some of the things being studied as part of the scientific discipline closely linked to the environment, physicist Rene Chavez told EFE on Sunday.