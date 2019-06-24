State workers clean away sargassum from Playa del Carmen beach in Quintana Roo, Mexico, on June 24, 2019, as the Mexican government deals with the mass of this seaweed piling up on its Caribbean beaches as a problem of state for which no private companies will be contracted to resolve. EFE-EPA/Juan Valdivia

View of sargassum on Playa del Carmen beach in Quintana Roo, Mexico, on June 24, 2019, one of the areas where the Mexican government is dealing with the mass of this seaweed piling up on its Caribbean beaches as a problem of state for which no private companies will be contracted to resolve. EFE-EPA/Juan Valdivia

State workers clean away sargassum from El Recodo beach in Cancun, Mexico, on June 24, 2019, as the Mexican government deals with the mass of this seaweed piling up on its Caribbean beaches as a problem of state for which no private companies will be contracted to resolve. EFE-EPA/Juan Valdivia

The Mexican government is dealing with the mass of sargassum seaweed piling up on its Caribbean beaches as a problem of state for which no private companies will be contracted to resolve, the secretary of the country's navy said Monday.

In a press conference with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun, Adm. Jose Rafael Ojeda said that later Monday he will meet with Quintana Roo state Gov. Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez and with the state's mayors to determine which municipalities are first in line to attack the problem.