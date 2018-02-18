Photo taken Feb. 15, 2018, and provided by Sandra Guzman (shown here), the first female Mexican scientist to visit Antarctica with an eye toward studying climate change. EFE-EPA/Editorial Use Only

Sandra Guzman, the first female Mexican scientist to travel to Antarctica, told EFE that her aim is to study the effects of climate change from various angles to be able to communicate the information to leaders and the public and develop strategies to deal with the growing problem.

Guzman, who also has been an environmental activist for more than 15 years, said that she is proud of her role as the only Mexican on the expedition of 78 women who are traveling to the frozen continent to study "what kind of action is necessary to deal with the problem on the global level."