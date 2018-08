File photo showing several ears of maize being sold at a market in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 23, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A recent international study found that a variety of maize native to southern Mexico's Sierra Mixe region can fix nitrogen from the atmosphere and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers, the Mexican government said Thursday.

The Environmental Secretariat said in a statement that the discovery could lead to important benefits if the trait is incorporated into other conventional maize varieties, which would reduce the need to use fertilizers and boost yields in poor soils.