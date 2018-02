Undated photo provided by Mexico's National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO) showing a reef off Veracruz, Mexico. EPA-EFE/CONABIO/Sachiko Hayasaka Ramirez

The port of Veracruz expansion project threatens reefs off the Mexican Gulf city, the Interamerican Association for Environmental Defense (AIDA) said.

"By putting at risk the Veracruz Reef System - the largest in the Gulf of Mexico, whose protection is a matter of public interest - the government also threatens the right to a healthy environment of the people who depend on it," AIDA attorney Camilo Thompson said.