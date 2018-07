Mexican researcher Alfonso Islas has created an antibiotic using frog skin, which cures inflamed cow udders without leaving a trace of toxicity in the milk. EFE-EPA/File

Mexican researcher Alfonso Islas has created an antibiotic using frog skin, which cures inflamed cow udders without leaving a trace of toxicity in the milk. EFE-EPA/File

Mexican researcher Alfonso Islas has created an antibiotic using frog skin, which cures inflamed cow udders without leaving a trace of toxicity in the milk. EFE-EPA/File

A Mexican researcher has created an antibiotic using frog skin, which cures inflamed cow udders without leaving a trace of toxicity in the milk.

Alfonso Islas, a professor at the University of Guadalajara, created and patented this substance dubbed "ranimicina," which uses the anti-microbial properties that frogs develop naturally to protect themselves from their surroundings.