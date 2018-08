Undated photo provided by doctor Roberto Sanchez showing the physician posing in a lab in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Personal photo archive

Mexican researchers from the Luis Guillermo Ibarra National Institute of Rehabilitation developed a new stem cell therapy to treat second-degree burns.

The new therapy uses radiosterilized pig skin, stem cells and silver nanoparticles, doctor Roberto Sanchez, who heads the research team, told EFE.