Seaweed, a relatively untapped and abundant food source in the northwestern Mexican state of Baja California Sur, has become a healthy and nutritious alternative for people and animals thanks to the efforts of researchers at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in Mexico City.
A team at the IPN's Marine Sciences Interdisciplinary Center in that state is working at the Macroalgae Laboratory in this city to incorporate seaweed - a food rich in minerals, carbohydrates, fiber, essential amino acids, Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, beta-carotenes and vitamin - into products such as pastas, pies and crackers.