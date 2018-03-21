Screen grab from a video provided on March 21, 2018 showing muffins made from seaweed at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) Marine Sciences Interdisciplinary Center in La Paz, Baja California Sur state, Mexico, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mahatma Fong

Screen grab from a video provided on March 21, 2018 showing a pasta dish with seaweed at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) Marine Sciences Interdisciplinary Center in La Paz, Baja California Sur state, Mexico, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mahatma Fong

Seaweed, a relatively untapped and abundant food source in the northwestern Mexican state of Baja California Sur, has become a healthy and nutritious alternative for people and animals thanks to the efforts of researchers at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in Mexico City.

A team at the IPN's Marine Sciences Interdisciplinary Center in that state is working at the Macroalgae Laboratory in this city to incorporate seaweed - a food rich in minerals, carbohydrates, fiber, essential amino acids, Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, beta-carotenes and vitamin - into products such as pastas, pies and crackers.