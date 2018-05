Sargassum, a nutrient-rich algae which commonly washes up on the beaches of southeast Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, may serve as an environmentally friendly fertilizer alternative, researcher Daniel Gonzalez told EFE on Thursday.

Gonzalez, who works at Mexico's Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) researching the uses of sargassum in agriculture, said that the algae infesting Mexican beaches "generates visual pollution, as well as emitting contaminating gases."