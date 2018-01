A photo provided on Jan. 19, 2018, by the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt)that shows an an alkaline electrolysis device in Mexico City. The technology reduces the environmental impact of medium-sized combustion systems like boilers and small ovens. EPA-EFE/Conacyt

Mexican scientists have developed an alkaline electrolysis device that reduces the environmental impact of medium-sized combustion systems like boilers and small ovens, the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) said Friday.

"It's a technology that reduces fossil-fuel use and contaminating emissions into the atmosphere," said Juan Pablo Manzano, executive director and co-founder of Einnovacion, the company responsible for the prototype of the so-called Triton 50 (T50).