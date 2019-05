View of a sawfish of the kind that Mexican scientist Ramon Bonfil has on his mind every day when he goes to sea looking for the DNA remains of what he describes as a "fantasy" fish, and which he longs to save from extinction. EFE-EPA/Sergio Palacios/ACOV/File

He's never seen one swimming free, but Mexican scientist Ramon Bonfil has sawfish on his mind every day he goes to sea looking for the DNA remains of what he describes as a "fantasy" fish, and which he longs to save from extinction.

Bonfil, now in his 50s, told EFE that from the time he was a boy he has been fascinated by these shark relatives that he would see in Mexican comics of the 1960s, when "people were still very aware of them" and took it for granted they were living creatures.