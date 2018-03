A study carried out by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) revealed Wednesday the adaptation process of vampire bats, that evolved genetically but also through their microbiota, which was necessary for them to feed solely on blood.

The UNAM explained in a bulletin that these bats receive the help of numerous microorganisms that inhabit their digestive system to be able to digest blood, which is rich in sodium and iron but poor in other key nutrients like amino acids and vitamins.