Photo provided on June 11, 2018, by the University of Guadalajara showing Mexican research scientist Paulina Chavez displaying mice being used in a study to determine the effect of a molecule found in marijuana on preventing and reducing cognitive errors due to aging.

Mexican scientists are researching the potential of a molecule present in marijuana to reverse cognitive errors and memory loss caused by aging, the National Science and Technology Council (Conacyt) said on Monday.

Specialists are conducting tests on artificially aged mice to determine the efficacy of the beta-caryophyllene molecule in reversing memory errors and improving cognitive flexibility.