A press photographer taking a picture of the magnet core of the world's largest superconducting solenoid magnet (CMS, Compact Muon Solenoid) at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)'s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) particle accelerator, Geneva, Switzerland, March 22, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Mexican scientists will participate in studying the Higgs boson, popularly known as the "God particle" that, six years after its discovery, still harbors a number of mysteries, the National Science and Technology Council (Conacyt) announced Wednesday.

The group of scientists from the University of Sonora will conduct research on the physics of the Higgs, including studying the different ways that this particle can break down or disintegrate into other particles.