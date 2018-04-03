Mexican scientists are designing and employing nano catalytic converters to reduce the emission of sulfur dioxide from burning fossil fuels, Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) said Tuesday.
The nano catalytic converters were created by researchers from the Center for Nano Sciences and Nanotechnology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) campus in Ensenada, Baja California state, who discovered that their use helped separate pollutants from petroleum's molecular structure.