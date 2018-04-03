Photo provided on April 3, 2018 by Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) showing a nano catalytic converter to reduce the emission of sulfur dioxide from burning fossil fuels. EPA-EFE/Conacyt Fotografía cedida hoy, martes 3 de abril de 2018, de uno de los diseños de nanocatalizadores que científicos mexicanos utilizan para disminuir la emisión de Dióxido de Azufre (SO2) -entre otros gases- en el uso de combustibles fósiles, reduciendo así la contaminación, informó hoy el Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología (Conacyt). Los nanocatalizadores fueron creados por los investigadores del Centro de Nanociencias y Nanotecnología (Cnyn), quienes vieron que su aplicación al petróleo lograba separar las sustancias contaminantes adheridas a su estructura molecular. EFE/CONACYT/SOLO USO EDITORIAL / NO VENTAS

Mexican scientists are designing and employing nano catalytic converters to reduce the emission of sulfur dioxide from burning fossil fuels, Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) said Tuesday.

The nano catalytic converters were created by researchers from the Center for Nano Sciences and Nanotechnology at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) campus in Ensenada, Baja California state, who discovered that their use helped separate pollutants from petroleum's molecular structure.