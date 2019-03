Photo provided on March 7, 2019, by Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) showing a species of bat. EFE-EPA/IPN/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican scientists are conducting conservation work with bats so that the flying mammals can continue contributing to the vital process of pollination, the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) reported Thursday.

In a communique, the research institute - one of the country's most prestigious such facilities - said that some bat species contribute to pollination, help control insect pests and help disperse seeds, according to ongoing studies.