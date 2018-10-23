Photo of a prototype of a device consisting of a brassiere cup fitted with a mobile application, designed by a Mexican student to be an ally of mammograms for the timely detection of breast cancer in women with very dense breast tissue and in those under age 40. EFE-EPA/National Polytechnic Institute

A device made of a brassiere cup fitted with a mobile application, developed by a Mexican student, is designed to be an ally of mammograms for the timely detection of breast cancer in women with very dense breast tissue and in those under age 40.

"The idea started after my mother had to deal twice with that illness. She had her breasts removed and almost lost her life because of a bad diagnosis," Julian Rios, inventor of Eva, the first personal, non-invasive method of evaluating the risk of breast cancer, told EFE.