Photo provided by Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) on Dec. 10, 2018, showing three students in Mexico City as they explain an experiment. EFE-EPA/Courtesy IPN/Editorial Use Only

Mexican students at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) have created a prototype of a hydrogen-generating device that is able to transform water into fuel, the educational institution reported Monday.

In a communique, the IPN said that Hydrogenfire is a small cell that generates energy from the hydrogen that is present in water.