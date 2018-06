Photo provided by Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) showing a student using a virtual reality headset designed to help people overcome their fear of driving, Mexico City, Mexico, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/IPN

Students from Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) created technology to help people overcome their fear of driving.

The tool, called Fahrer, combines virtual reality, a web page and an application for Android phones, through which users can simulate driving, the IPN said Wednesday.