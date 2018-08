A photo taken on Aug. 2, 2018, in the southeastern Mexican state of Yucatan that shows products that a company Salgax has derived from sargassum algae, a brown seaweed that washes on shore in massive quantities and is a serious problem for the tourism industry in southeastern Mexico. EPA-EFE/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

A young person holds a sample of sargassum algae, a brown seaweed, on Aug. 2, 2018, in the southeastern Mexican state of Yucatan. The seaweed washes on shore in massive quantities and is a serious problem for the tourism industry in southeastern Mexico. EPA-EFE/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

A group of young entrepreneurs are finding innovative uses for sargassum algae, a brown seaweed that washes on shore in massive quantities and is a serious problem for the tourism industry in southeastern Mexico, home to world-class destinations such as Cancun and Playa del Carmen.

The products they have developed from the weed include livestock feed and fertilizer, as well as creams, sunscreen, hair treatments and other cosmetics.