Photo provided by Mexico's University of Technology (Unitec) showing "SODVI", a vest fitted with sensors to help visually impaired people, Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Unitec

A group of Mexican engineers designed a vest fitted with sensors supplemented by a pair of glasses to allows a visually impaired person to detect nearby people or objects, Mexico's University of Technology (Unitec) said Wednesday.

This invention, dubbed SODVI, will improve the quality of life of the visually impaired by allowing them to detect and identify obstacles and avoid depending on others for their mobility.