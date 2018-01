Photo provided by Mexico's National Science and Technology Council (CONACYT) on Jan. 16, 2018 showing the prototype of a flexible super-battery that can be charged in 30 seconds. EPA-EFE/CONACYT

Mexican scientists are developing a flexible super-battery that can be charged in 30 seconds, the National Science and Technology Council (Conacyt) annunced.

Researchers at the Autonomous University of Coahuila (Uadec) are developing a battery that recharges in less than 30 seconds, provides at least 1,000 hours of energy and is made of flexible materials at a low cost that will assure its successful marketing plus its adaptation to a wide range of electronic devices.