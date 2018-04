Photo provided by the Mexican National Science and Technology Council (Conacyt) on April 23, 2018, showing students at the Polytechnic University of Amozoc posing with the prototype of a faster solar drying unit they have developed to help agricultural producers better preserve their harvested crops. EFE-EPA

Mexican students at the Polytechnic University of Amozoc (Upam) are developing the prototype of a faster solar dryer to prolong the storage life of fruits and vegetables, the National Science and Technology Council (Conacyt) announced on Monday.

The invention - which does not pollute as much as other dryers - is being designed to increase the drying speed for food products and is outfitted with temperature, humidity and airflow sensors, as well as with software that monitors those data.