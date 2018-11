Undated photo provided by Mexico's Science and Technology Council showing - left to right - Cesar Serrano, Juan Carlos Mariscal and Federico Martinez, who are members of the MEx-1 group who will experience hostile Mars-like conditions on a special training mission to the Utah desert from Dec. 15-30, 2018. EFE-EPA/CONACYT/Editorial Use Only

A group of Mexicans will experience a hostile Mars-like environment during a special mission to the desert in the western US state of Utah, the National Science and Technology Council (Conacyt) reported on Tuesday.

From Dec. 15-30, the Exploration Mission 1 (MEx-1) team will face simulated challenges like those that astronauts will face on Mars and will carry out tasks like those to be undertaken on a real mission, including isolating and collecting samples of the Martian surface.