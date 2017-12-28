Photo provided by Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) on Dec. 27, 2017 showing an Oculus Rift, Amazon's virtual-reality headset, during a presentation, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/IPN

Photo provided by Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) on Dec. 27, 2017 showing Sasufo platform creator Adriana Martinez, wearing an Oculus Rift, during a presentation in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/IPN

A student at Mexico's National Polytechnic Institute has devised a way of employing the technology of virtual reality to treat people suffering from phobias.

The Sasufo platform is designed to work with Oculus Rift, Amazon's virtual-reality headset.