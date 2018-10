Photograph provided Oct 21 showing a group of scientists hard at work at the National Center of Genetic Resources (CNRG) in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zoilo Carrillo

Photograph provided Oct 21 showing a scientist hard at work at the National Center of Genetic Resources (CNRG) in Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Zoilo Carrillo

Scientists with the National Center for Genetic Resources (CNRG), in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, are working to preserve the germoplasm of thousands of species in an effort to protect the country's biodiversity from future natural catastrophes.

By collecting and preserving the genetic resources for later use, the institution aims to safeguard an assortment of species from the depletion of their natural ecosystems using a variety of techniques.