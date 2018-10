Photo provided by Sandra Guzman, head of the Climate Finance Group for Latin America and the Caribbean (GFCLAC), on Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Coleccion Sandra Guzman

Mexico has invested just 8 percent of the capital to mitigate climate change that the country committed to in the 2016 Paris Agreement, according to data from the official National Institute of Ecology and Climate Change (INECC), which EFE was granted access to.

According to the INECC, the capital required to implement mitigation and adaptation initiatives from 2014-2030 is $126 billion - nearly $8 billion per year - though only $10.15 billion has been invested so far.