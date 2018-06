Passers-by gaze through the "archaeological window" at the remains of a pre-Columbian temple in Mexico City on Tuesday, June 19. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Residents of the Mexican capital can get a look at a pre-Columbian temple discovered four years ago during the demolition of a supermarket thanks to the installation of a window over the ruins.

The 650-year-old structure, dedicated to the Mexica god of wind, Ehecatl-Quetzalcoatl, is 11 m (36 ft) in diameter and sits 3 m below street level.