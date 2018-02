Screen grab provided on Feb. 9, 2018 taken from a video showing a medical team attending a woman at the Specialty Hospital for Children and Women, in Queretaro, Mexico, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergio Adrian Angeles

The Specialty Hospital for Children and Women in this central city is pioneering fetal surgery techniques aimed at correcting malformations.

Among these defects is spina bifida, which occurs when the bones of the spine (vertebrae) do not form properly around part of the baby's spinal cord and can cause lung, heart and brain damage in babies and threaten their quality of life.