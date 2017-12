Photo provided by Mexico's environmental protection agency (PROFEPA) on Dec. 28, 2017 showing Federal police officers guarding two containers filled with endangered totoaba fish at Tijuana's international airport, Baja California state, Mexico. EPA-EFE/PROFEPA

Photo provided by Mexico's environmental protection agency (PROFEPA) on Dec. 28, 2017 showing one of the two containers filled with endangered totoaba fish at Tijuana's international airport, Baja California state, Mexico. EPA-EFE/PROFEPA

Two containers filled with endangered totoaba fish - prized in China for their purported medicinal and libidinal qualities - were confiscated at Tijuana's international airport, Mexican authorities said Thursday.

Federal Police became suspicious about what was in the containers and they called in specialists from Profepa, Mexico's environmental protection agency.