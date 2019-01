File photo from Jan. 18, 2019, that shows employers of state owned Petroleos Mexicano (PEMEX) at a gas station in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman/FILE

The Mexican government launched Friday a mobile application allowing users to get real-time information on the prices of gasoline at stations near them.

GasoApp works through geolocation technology that pinpoints the user's location and shows the closest gas stations and their prices, Energy Secretary Rocio Nahle told a press conference.