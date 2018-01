Photo provided on Jan. 25, 2018 showing the site of the Aztec Templo Mayor (Great Temple) project director, Leonardo Lopez Lujan, in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Photo provided on Jan. 25, 2018 showing human remains recovered at the site of the Aztec Templo Mayor (Great Temple), in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Photo provided on Jan. 25, 2018 showing a general view of the site of the Aztec Templo Mayor (Great Temple), in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Photo provided on Jan. 25, 2018 showing and archaeologist working at the site of the Aztec Templo Mayor (Great Temple), in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Photo provided on Jan. 25, 2018 showing artifacts recovered at the site of the Aztec Templo Mayor (Great Temple), in Mexico City, Mexico on Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The discovery 40 years ago next month of a sculpture of the Aztec goddess Coyolxauhqui opened a window on the past that Mexican archaeologists have been exploring ever since.

It was Feb. 21, 1978, when electric company workers digging at the site where the remains of the Aztec Templo Mayor (Great Temple) have been buried since 1521 came upon the pink andesite monolith, a disc 3.25 meters (10.7 feet) in diameter, 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) thick and weighing 8.5 metric tons.