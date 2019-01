View of the massive invasion of sargassum seaweed on the beach at Cancun last September 2018, of a kind that experts predict will occur again in 2019 on the coast of the Mexican Caribbean. EFE-EPA/Alonso Cupul/File

The massive invasion of sargassum seaweed on the beaches of the Mexican Caribbean is set to happen again in 2019, one of the country's leading experts on the issue said Monday.

Should the situation be similar to the one in 2019, damage to the ecosystem and the tourism industry will be severe, Brigitta Ine van Tussenbroek, a scientist at the National Autonomous University of México (UNAM), said, citing data from colleagues at the University of Florida.