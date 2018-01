The Espiritu Santo archipelago in the northwestern Mexican state of Baja California Sur is a protected area that captivates visitors for its rich biodiversity, a feature that makes it one of the jewels of the Gulf of California known as "the world's aquarium."

The park is being visited by a growing number of people every year, mainly tourists, who take advantage of the chance to dive, snorkel, sail, relax with sport fishing and soak up the scenery.