The Popocatepetl volcano, seen from the city of Atlixco, Mexico, Feb. 6, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Mexico's glaciers are condemned to disappear because of climate change, Hugo Delgado, director of the Geophysics Institute at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), said here Thursday.

The expert warned that, as global warming continues, it will become impossible to avoid the disappearance of glaciers in Mexico, adding that the Popocatepetl volcano glacier had already vanished.