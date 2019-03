Quinasa director Dimas Jimenez poses for a photo during an interview with EFE on March 1, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico, where the company is developing the foods of the future - products designed to provide humans with the nutrients necessary for survival in a world plagued by crop failures caused by climate change. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Quinasa director Dimas Jimenez poses for a photo during an interview with EFE on March 1, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico, where the company is developing the foods of the future - products designed to provide humans with the nutrients necessary for survival in a world plagued by crop failures caused by climate change. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Quinasa director Dimas Jimenez poses for a photo during an interview with EFE on March 1, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico, where the company is developing the foods of the future - products designed to provide humans with the nutrients necessary for survival in a world plagued by crop failures caused by climate change. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

A Mexican company is developing the foods of the future - products designed to provide humans with the nutrients necessary for survival in a world plagued by crop failures caused by climate change.

Quinasa hopes to have these nutritious food products on the market by 2030, when humans may have to start dealing with the problem of crop failures.