People who live on the Yucatan Peninsula, like this local seen on Sept. 24, 2018, consider the ground of the region so flat that under any mound or hill there must hold archaeological treasures, and in many cases that is true. EFE-EPA/Alonso Cupul

People who live on the Yucatan Peninsula, like this local seen on Sept. 24, 2018, consider the ground of the region so flat that under any mound or hill there must hold archaeological treasures, and in many cases that is true. EFE-EPA/Alonso Cupul

People who live on the Yucatan Peninsula, which includes the Mexican states of Yucatan, Quintana Roo and Campeche, consider the ground of the region so flat that under any mound or hill there must hold archaeological treasures, and in many cases that is true.

The rural community of Dos Aguadas in the Jose Maria Morelos municipality, in the Mayan region of Quintana Roo, is a perfect example. Many of its inhabitants are accustomed not only to guarding their lands but also to protecting whatever ruins may lie buried there.