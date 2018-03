A forest near the Nevado de Toluca mountain in the state of Mexico, Mexico, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Mexico will host the launch of the Global Forest Resource Assessment 2020 with an inaugural workshop for participants from 145 countries, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said Thursday.

The workshop will take place in Toluca, in the central state of Mexico, and will provide training in the use of methods and software to create more accurate reports about the world's forests.