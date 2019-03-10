Students compete in the Mexican National Robotics Tournament on March 9, 2019, in Cancun, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

Mexico is sending 50 students to the 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, in April.

The students were the top performers at the national robotics tournament, which ended on Saturday in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun.