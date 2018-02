Photo provided by Mexico's CONACYT national science and technology council on Feb. 8, 2018, showing polymer materials. One such material, keratin, is an innovative substance for removing pollutants such as heavy metals from water. EFE-EPA/CONACYT/Editorial Use Only

Keratin - a protein substance usually used for assorted health purposes - is an innovative alternative for removing metals from water, Mexico's National Science and Technology Council (CONACYT) said here Thursday.

Researchers as the Keratin Technological Institute (ITQ) working on determining the properties of the substance and its interaction with synthetic polymers discovered that this protein can be used to effectively treat wastewater.