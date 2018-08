Photo of the Cibersecurity Center of the Americas the, taken Jul. 12 2018 sent by Miami Dade College (MDC) from Miami, Florida (USA). EPA-EFE/Liliana Mora/Miami Dade College

Photo of the Cibersecurity Center of the Americas the, taken Jul. 12 2018 sent by Miami Dade College (MDC) from Miami, Florida (USA). EPA-EFE/Liliana Mora/Miami Dade College

Photo of the Cibersecurity Center of the Americas the, taken Jul. 12 2018 sent by Miami Dade College (MDC) from Miami, Florida (USA). EPA-EFE/Liliana Mora/Miami Dade College

Miami Dade College (MDC), the largest public university in the United States based on enrollment, on Wednesday launched the Cybersecurity Center of the Americas, a facility created to train workers in this vital field, the school's president told EFE.

The Cybersecurity Center of the Americas uses state-of-the-art technology, putting MDC "at the head (in addressing) the needs of the community and the country," Eduardo Padron said.