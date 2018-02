Undated photo provided on Feb. 8, 2018 showing (L-R) Florida International University (FIU) biochemistry Ph.D. students Haixiang Yu, Juan Canoura, and Obtim Alkhamis, developers of a new test that detects the presence of cocaine in another substance or in the human body in a few seconds. EPA-EFE/FIU

Florida International University (FIU) scientists have patented a new test that detects the presence of cocaine in another substance or in the human body in a few seconds, the Miami school said Thursday.

To find the drug, investigators only need to add a liquid solution to the substance being examined, which, if it contains traces of cocaine, starts to glow under a blue light in a few seconds.