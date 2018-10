Image provided by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center on Oct. 9, 2018, showing the projected path of Hurricane Michael over the coming five days. EFE-EPA/NHC/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Image provided by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center on Oct. 9, 2018, showing a satellite view of Hurricane Michael. EFE-EPA/NHC/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A person surfs near Panama City, Florida, on Oct. 9, 2018, as approaching Hurricane Michael kicks up heavy waves. EFE-EPA/Dan Anderson

A boat crew works to lift a sailboat that slipped off its trailer on US 98 near Panama City, Florida, on Oct. 9, 2018, with the approach of Hurricane Michael. EFE-EPA/Dan Anderson

Hurricane Michael strengthened on Tuesday to a Category 3 storm on the 5-point Saffir Simpson scale, packing sustained winds of 121 miles (195 kilometers) per hour as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico toward the Florida coast.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved an emergency declaration for Florida as the storm approached.