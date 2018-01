A so-called 'Supermoon' rises above the old city of Jerusalem, Israel, Jan. 31, 2018, for the last time in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Millions of people on Wednesday were waiting to witness a rare combination of celestial events known as a super blue blood moon, comprising a blue moon, a super moon and a blood moon.

A blue moon is the second full moon in a month, a super moon occurs when the moon is closer to the Earth than usual, and a blood moon is when the moon appears to be red during an eclipse.