A handout photo provided by Mexico's National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (Conabio) shows two sharks swimming off the Mexican coast. EPA-EFE/Gerardo del Villar/ CONABIO

Everything can be monetized, including nature, which often legitimizes the over-exploitation of natural resources, at a time when sustainable activities seek to grain ground.

The codirector of the non-governmental organization Pelagic Life, Eduardo Martinez, told EFE that authorities and rural communities in Mexico must act to promote the sustainable use of biodiversity, as wildlife is worth more alive than dead.